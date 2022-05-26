Unique surgical equipment which was stolen by racists in Mariupol was brought to occupied Donetsk, - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers stole another batch of surgical equipment from Mariupol and sent it to occupied Donetsk.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Another batch of surgical equipment stolen from the Mariupol hospital was brought to the surgical department of the Kalinin Clinic in Donetsk. This time for anesthesia. The equipment is unique and was donated by Mariupol in 2021 for several million hryvnias.

Of course, everything stolen is again wrapped in a gift wrapper of "United Russia". What can you say here - Donetsk should thank the taxpayers of Mariupol for a significant improvement in medical services," he said.

