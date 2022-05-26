ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12440 visitors online
News Photo War
8 328 20

Unique surgical equipment which was stolen by racists in Mariupol was brought to occupied Donetsk, - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers stole another batch of surgical equipment from Mariupol and sent it to occupied Donetsk.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Another batch of surgical equipment stolen from the Mariupol hospital was brought to the surgical department of the Kalinin Clinic in Donetsk. This time for anesthesia. The equipment is unique and was donated by Mariupol in 2021 for several million hryvnias.

Of course, everything stolen is again wrapped in a gift wrapper of "United Russia". What can you say here - Donetsk should thank the taxpayers of Mariupol for a significant improvement in medical services," he said.

Read more: In Mariupol, 22 thousand people died, - Andryushchenko

Unique surgical equipment which was stolen by racists in Mariupol was brought to occupied Donetsk, - Andriushchenko 01
Unique surgical equipment which was stolen by racists in Mariupol was brought to occupied Donetsk, - Andriushchenko 02

Author: 

Donetsk (596) Mariupol (1126)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 