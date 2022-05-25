In Mariupol, 22 thousand people died, - Andryushchenko

During the Russian occupation of Mariupol, 22,000 people died.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that, according to Mariupol City Hall officials, at least 22,000 city residents were killed during the three months of the war. It is noted that currently, the press can not get into the city, and those who still remain there are too scared to speak openly.

Andryushchenko explained that the figure is based on numerous contacts that he and other city hall officials continue to maintain with officials in the city. But he believes the real figure could be much higher.

Andriushchenko said the reburial process was complicated by Russian officials insisting that the seized bodies be taken to the morgue, and the person demanding the body must agree to record a video showing the victim was killed by the Ukrainian military.

"It's completely dark in the city. The only lights are from Russian troops and Russian patrols," he said. "Everywhere there is the smell of death and the smell of fire," Andriushchenko added.

The mayor's adviser said that the city is in isolation, and the situation in it is a humanitarian catastrophe.

He said that residents can not move freely, because any movement in the city requires special passes, and the filtration system does not allow them to leave Mariupol.