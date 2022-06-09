Russian troops fired on school in Bakhmut, injuring two people - SES. PHOTOS

Two people were injured in the shelling of a school in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, by Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

"In the Donetsk region in Bakhmut, the Russian army fired on a school, injuring two people," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service clarified that the enemy launched an artillery strike on the city on Wednesday, as a result of which a fire broke out in one of the schools, and the wounded man and woman were sent to a medical facility.

Seven SES personnel and one unit of equipment took part in the elimination of the consequences of the artillery strike.







