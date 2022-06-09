Soldiers of 57th Brigade killed group of Russian servicemen, Captain Yuri Dorokhov and Lieutenant Eduard Saizheev. PHOTOS

Ukrainian soldiers from the 57th Brigade liquidated a group of Russian occupiers. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with mental illness!

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov told about it.

The journalist published relevant photos of the liquidated Russian occupiers.

"Russian servicemen Yuri Dorokhov and Lieutenant Eduard Saizheev are resting, conveniently located in dugouts and quickly dug trenches. They are all right, the mood is cheerful, because the special operation is going according to plan. Thank you for the unforgettable report from the Luhansk region to the 57th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Butusov said.

Read more: Kremlin wants to unite occupied territories of Ukraine into separate federal district of Russian Federation, - media







