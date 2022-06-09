ENG
Rashists dropping munitions from drones on border communities - RMA. PHOTO

Russian occupants drop munitions from drones on the border communities of the Sumy region.

This was stated by the Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, reports Censor.NЕТ.

At 10 a.m. today, the enemy launched three kamikaze drones carrying ammunition. At 4 p.m., the Russians dropped shrapnel grenade launcher rounds from an enemy quadcopter. There were no casualties, a house was damaged," the official wrote on Facebook.

Both events happened on the territory of Krasnopillya community.

