Consequences of occupiers' attack on specialized school in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

The troops of the Russian Federation hit a specialized educational institution in the Nemyshlyan district of Kharkiv with rockets.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the school building was damaged by blast waves, two sinkholes were formed. Citizens' houses and non-residential buildings located nearby were also damaged.

The law enforcement officers inspected the scene, removed ammunition fragments, and documented the war crime of the aggressor country.











