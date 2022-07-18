Police detained propagandist Ovsyannikova near Moscow. PHOTOS

The police of the Moscow region detained the former editor of the Russian Channel Pervyi Marina Ovsyannikova, who is known for appearing on the air of the Vremya program on the Channel Pervyi with an anti-war poster in March.

The police arrived at Ovsyannikova's place of residence. Ovsyannikova was detained near her home, her lawyer Dmytro Zakhvatov said.

Lawyer Dmytro Zakhvatov, who represents the interests of Maryna Ovsyannikova, reported that a protocol was drawn up against her under Article 20.3.3. Administrative Office ("discrediting" the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation). This administrative article provides for punishment in the form of a fine from 30 to 50 thousand rubles.

On July 15, Maryna Ovsyannikova held a single picket on Sofia embankment opposite the Kremlin. She was holding a poster with the words: "Putin is a murderer. His soldiers are fascists. 352 children have died. How many more children must die before you stop?"





