Occupiers shelled Sloviansk, there are wounded, - Mayor Liakh. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled Sloviansk in Donetsk region.

This was announced on Facebook by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, Sloviansk was shelled again. 4 explosions. Private houses were damaged. People remain under the rubble. There are wounded. We are clarifying the situation. Take care!" - said the head of the city.

