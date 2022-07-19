Occupiers shelled Sloviansk, there are wounded, - Mayor Liakh. VIDEO&PHOTOS
The occupiers shelled Sloviansk in Donetsk region.
This was announced on Facebook by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.
"Unfortunately, Sloviansk was shelled again. 4 explosions. Private houses were damaged. People remain under the rubble. There are wounded. We are clarifying the situation. Take care!" - said the head of the city.
