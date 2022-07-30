Russian troops hit Sloviansk bus station, there were no casualties, - VMA. PHOTOS

The occupying forces fired at the Sloviansk bus station.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"The city was hit by another enemy attack last night. This time, the bus station and neighboring buildings were hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the report said.

