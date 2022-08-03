Inspection team began inspecting vessel with Ukrainian grain near Istanbul. PHOTOS
The Ministry of Defense of Turkey published footage of the inspection of the first ship with Ukrainian grain.
The ministry announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"The joint inspection team reached the dry cargo ship RAZONI, loaded with corn, anchored at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait in the Black Sea, and inspection activities began on board," the statement said.
