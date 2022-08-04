SSU exposed adjuster of Mykolaiv rocket attacks. PHOTOS

The SSU detained a man who communicated information about infrastructure facilities and positions of the AFU, the movement of equipment through enemy channels in messengers.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

As reported, the adjuster detained by the SSU gave the enemy the exact coordinates of the positions of the Ukrainian military, the location of military equipment and the routes of their movement in the region. The traitor reported the data through groups in social networks and messengers administered by the Russian special services.

It is known that, according to his information, the occupiers repeatedly fired artillery and missile strikes at the city. During the search, communication devices containing evidence of his criminal activities were seized from the detainee.

At present, he has been informed of the suspicion of the crime provided for in part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement of weapons and military supplies, the movement, movement or placement of armed forces).

