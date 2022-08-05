Shelling in Mykolaiv: man died from his injuries. PHOTOS

As a result of the morning shelling of Mykolaiv by the Russian military, we know of 21 wounded and one dead person, born in 1980, who died from his injuries.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Mykolaiv, 08/05/22, the Russians attacked the Ship district of the city. Private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged. The affected area is very large, there are fires, significant destruction and victims. Rescuers are working. As of now, we know of 21 wounded and 1 dead.

The man, born in 1980, died of his injuries.

Among the injured is a 13-year-old boy who was near the entrance to the church.

Read more: Shelling of Mykolaiv: 22 injured, including 14-year-old boy

According to available information, he was injured due to the burst of cluster ammunition. The teenager, with polytraumas and mine-explosive injuries to the head, thigh, and abdominal cavity, was taken to the intensive care unit of the regional hospital in serious condition.

The information is being clarified," Tymoshenko said.





