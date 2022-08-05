Bellingcat investigators identified Russian occupant who castrated Ukrainian prisoner of war. PHOTO

The investigators of the Bellingcat group and The Insider stated that they were able to identify the Russian occupant, who in the video tortures and castrates a man in military uniform. They say that the war criminal is a Tuvan man Ochur-Suge Mongush, born in 1993.

This is stated in the joint investigation of Bellingcat and Insider, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The perpetrator turned out to be a 29-year-old native of Tuva named Ochur-Suge Mongush, who is a member of the Akhmat battalion. Journalists also managed to find out that the mockery of the Ukrainian soldier took place on the territory of the sanatorium "Privillya" in Luhansk region.

They managed to recognize the Russian first of all by his cowboy hat and bracelet. In addition, a video of torture captured an IKCO Samand car. Both the militant and the car appeared in at least five videos published by Russian propaganda resources.

Read more: Prisoners in Olenivka could have been killed with thermobaric weapons: international experts involved - Kostin

The investigators say that they managed to communicate with Ochur-Suge Mongush. He tried to deny his involvement, but gave himself away by confusing his testimony. In particular, the war criminal admitted in the conversation and repeated several times that he really was in one of the videos from occupied Severodonetsk. He also confirmed that the torture video was filmed at the "Privillya" Sanatorium.