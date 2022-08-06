Russian rocket flew into apartment in Mykolaiv. PHOTO
Today, Russian terrorists attacked Mykolaiv around 03:30 a.m. seven neighborhoods of the city were hit by rockets.
The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to Sienkevych, residential buildings were damaged.
"In one five-story building, a part of the rocket broke through the ceiling and flew into the apartment. Two people were seriously injured," the head of the city informs.
"We are inspecting the damaged residential buildings. I will inform you of the detailed information later," Sienkevych adds.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password