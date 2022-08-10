AFU repulsed assault on Luhansk region and destroyed SRG. Racists are losing confidence in the occupied cities, - Haidai. PHOTOS

The Russians do not have the promised victories at the front, they are losing confidence in the occupied cities, which they cannot begin to restore for months.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai.

"The news about Popasna is only the first swallow of the enemy's failures in the rear. The occupiers promised the people who remained, reconstruction at their favorite "communist pace". Starting from February, the Russians wiped Popasna from the face of the earth and later entered the city. For several months loud promises were made, until they decided to leave everything as it is - that is, not to rebuild the destroyed settlement at all. The heating season is in two months. However, in none of the captured cities, the Russians have not done anything in three or four months. And they won't, because they won't have time." - writes Haidai.

He notes that the local population is gradually disillusioned with these numerous promises.

"Some people read the news on enemy resources about rapid reconstruction and tried to return to their hometowns. They stayed for a few days, saw that only demonstrative things were being done for television, and decided to evacuate a second time. Trust in the occupation authorities is gradually being lost," the message states.

The RMA emphasizes that the Russians are not having the promised success at the front, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not let the enemy deep into the Donetsk region for more than a month.

"Undoubtedly, it is not easy for our fighters to withstand round-the-clock artillery fire and numerous assaults, but they reliably hold the defense. In the past day alone, the Russians have carried out nine sorties of assault and army aircraft. directions - the Ukrainian army forced the occupiers to withdraw," reports Serhii Haidai.

On the night of August 9, the enemy launched five more rockets, eight artillery shells were fired, three mortar shells and the Russians tried to attack with tanks three more times.