Three police officers working in "district department of Ministry of Internal Affairs of LPR" were notified of suspicion. PHOTOS

Police officers who started working for the occupation authorities are suspected of treason.

This was reported in the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As reported, three law enforcement officers were notified of suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Russians attacked 7 settlements in Luhansk region from air. Offensive attempts continue. AFU liquidated the SRG, - Haidai. PHOTOS

According to the investigation, with the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the policemen of the Luhansk region betrayed their oath and voluntarily agreed to work in the illegally created law enforcement body of the so-called "LPR". They assumed the pseudo-positions of "police officers" in the "Stanichno-Luhansk District Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR" under the control of the occupying power.

Working in a pseudo-law enforcement agency, the suspects implement the so-called "legislation of the LPR", actively support Russian aggression against Ukraine, and engage in propaganda of the occupation regime among the local population. Currently, the issue of declaring the suspects wanted and choosing a preventive measure for them is being resolved.

Read more: Liberation of Kherson: "It will be quick. Let they’ll last little longer" - General Marchenko



