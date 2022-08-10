Resident of Bakhmut, who was correcting rocket strikes in Donetsk region, was detained - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A man from Bakhmut was an informer for the occupiers and adjusted rocket strikes on the territory of the region.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

The security service detained an enemy agent who provided the enemy with targets for missile strikes on the Donetsk region and reported on the results of "arrivals".

According to the investigation, a resident of Bakhmut, who was recruited by a staff member of the FSB after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, received an "offer" for secret cooperation via messenger.

It has been established that the Russian curator chose the operational pseudonym "Syvy" for him and set him the task of collecting intelligence on the deployment of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the eastern direction.

The enemy agent transmitted data through closed communication channels, carefully concealing the fact of cooperation with the special services of the aggressor country. In his messages, he indicated electronic geolocations of objects and confirmed them with photo and video recording materials. During the search, means of communication with evidence of communication with the Russian coordinator were found in the detainee's possession.

Currently, the perpetrator has been notified of suspicion of treason committed under martial law. He was remanded in custody.

