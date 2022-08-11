ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6187 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 021 13

Rashists launched rocket attack on Kramatorsk, - Kyrylenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, August 11, the Russian occupation forces shelled Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"The Russians used the S-300 complex and aimed at the yard of one of the houses. The projectile left a hole 4 meters wide and 1.5 meters deep. Fortunately, this time there were no casualties, but 3 houses were damaged to varying degrees. Kramatorsk remains in the relative rear, but this does not prevent the Russians from regularly hitting the city," the report says.

Read more: In Black Sea, Russian Federation keeps 2 missile launchers and 2 LLS, ready to use 16 Caliber, - OC "South"

Rashists launched rocket attack on Kramatorsk, - Kyrylenko 01
Rashists launched rocket attack on Kramatorsk, - Kyrylenko 02

Читайте: РФ атакувала чотири райони Дніпропетровщини. 120 прильотів "Градів", "Урагани", ракети. 2 людей загинуло, 7 поранено - ОВА. ФОТО


Rashists launched rocket attack on Kramatorsk, - Kyrylenko 03

Kyrylenko noted that there are currently no safe places in Donetsk region and urged residents to evacuate.

Author: 

Kramatorsk (290) shoot out (13499) Donetska region (3889) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 