Rashists launched rocket attack on Kramatorsk, - Kyrylenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Today, August 11, the Russian occupation forces shelled Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"The Russians used the S-300 complex and aimed at the yard of one of the houses. The projectile left a hole 4 meters wide and 1.5 meters deep. Fortunately, this time there were no casualties, but 3 houses were damaged to varying degrees. Kramatorsk remains in the relative rear, but this does not prevent the Russians from regularly hitting the city," the report says.
Kyrylenko noted that there are currently no safe places in Donetsk region and urged residents to evacuate.
