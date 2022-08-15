Result of attack of AFU on "Wagner" base in Popasna. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders in Popasnaya, the Luhansk region, destroyed the headquarters of the "Wagner" PMC.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The number of dead Russian occupiers is currently being specified.

Earlier, it was reported about the attack of the Armed Forces on one of the locations of the "Wagner" PMC in Popasna, the Luhansk region.

Read more: Headquarters of Wagner was destroyed in Popasna, number of destroyed occupiers is being specified, - Haidai