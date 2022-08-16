In Mykolaiv region, enemy shelling damaged 14 infrastructure facilities during day, - Police. PHOTOS

In addition to residential buildings, an educational institution, an administrative building, and a warehouse were damaged.

This is reported on the page of the Mykolaiv region Main Police Department, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian occupiers damaged 14 infrastructure facilities within a day. On the night of August 16, the village of Bereznehuvate and the Chervona Dolyna were attacked by Russian troops. As a result of the aggressor's shelling, private residential buildings were destroyed. Final information on damage and casualties is being verified.

On August 15, Mykolaiv and the settlements of Lymany, Shiroke, Chervona Dolyna, Lepetikha, Kavkaz, Pervomaiske, Zaychevske of Mishkovo-Pogorilivska, Pervomaiske, Halytsynivska, Shiroke, and Bereznehuvatska were under enemy attacks.

Five private residential buildings, a warehouse, an educational institution, an administrative building, and other objects of civil infrastructure were damaged. Based on all the collected materials, the investigators started criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".

