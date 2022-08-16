ENG
Consequences of Kharkiv shelling by Russian occupants: Tornado MLRS, tram depot and garage cooperative damaged. PHOTOS

In the evening, the Russian occupiers hit Kharkiv with the Tornado MLRS.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office. 

At about 5 p.m., the Russian military shelled the Saltov district of Kharkiv. Preliminary shelling was carried out from the Tornado MLRS in the direction of Liptsy.

As a result of the shelling, the train depot was damaged. In addition, there was a fire of about 100 square meters in the garage cooperative.

