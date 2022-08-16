At night there was one of most massive shelling of Kharkiv in recent times - Synehubov

At night, the occupiers fired on Shevchenko, Kyiv, Saltiv, Industrial, and Kholodnohirsk districts from rocket systems of volley fire.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, around 10:30 p.m. on August 15, the enemy shelled the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with anti-aircraft guns. Private houses and road surfaces were damaged. Around 2:30 a.m. on August 16, 7 rocket launches from Belgorod in the direction of Kharkiv were recorded. There are strikes in Shevchenko, Kyiv, Saltiv, Industrial, and Kholodnohirsk districts.

Some of the rockets hit open areas. The facades of the buildings were damaged by shrapnel and the blast wave, the road surface was partially destroyed. Previously, there were no casualties. Law enforcement officers are still working at the sites of the shootings and recording the crimes of the occupiers.

During the day, the occupiers shelled the populated areas of the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiiv, and Izium districts of the region. As a result of shelling, private residential buildings and commercial buildings were damaged.

According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, 9 people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling, and a 75-year-old woman died from her injuries.

Fighting continues on the front lines. The enemy is shelling our positions with barrel and rocket artillery. Our defenders respond with fire and cause the enemy losses in manpower and equipment. The enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Kozach Lopan - Udy. Ukrainian soldiers fiercely met the invaders and pushed them back.

