Missile attack on Odesa region: Russians attacked with Tu-22M3 strategic aviation planes with launch of X-22 missiles, - OC "Pivden". PHOTOS

As a result of the impact of 2 rockets, destruction and fires broke out at one of the recreation centers and in several private buildings nearby.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in OC "Pivden".

Missile attack on Odesa region: Russians attacked with Tu-22M3 strategic aviation planes with launch of X-22 missiles, - OC Pivden 01

"At night, the Odesa region was attacked by Tu-22M3 strategic aviation aircraft with the launch of X-22 missiles. As a result of the impact of 2 missiles, destruction occurred and fires broke out at one of the coastal recreation bases and in several private buildings nearby. 4 civilians were injured, they were given medical assistance, there are no "difficult" ones," the message says.

It is noted that the fire on the total area of more than 600 square meters. m was liquidated.

