Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU. PHOTOS

Yesterday, August 18, the enemy inflicted fire damage using mortars, rocket and barrel artillery.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Service.

Krasnopillia, Myropillia, and Bilopillia of the Sumy region, and Semenivka and Novрorod-Siversky of the Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

"During the day, in four cases, the enemy shelled the territory of Bilopillia with mortars and barrel artillery, a total of 35 explosions rang out. The fire came from the Russian settlements of Volfino, Novy Put, and Obod. As a result of the morning shelling, a non-residential building and the premises of a school in one of the settlements were damaged.

Twice a day from the Russian settlement of Sluchevsk, the enemy's rocket and barrel artillery covered the territory of the Novhorod-Siversky with fire, in total, more than two dozen approaches were recorded," the report states.

It is noted that 3 mines of 120 mm caliber, which the Russians released from the area of the Russian settlement of Lokot, exploded in the territory of Semenivka in the morning.

"After lunch, the occupiers from Vysokye fired 82-mm mortars at the outskirts of one of the settlements of the Krasnopillia, about a dozen explosions rang out. In the afternoon, 120-mm mortar shells covered one of the settlements of the Myropillia, two dozen parishes were counted. The fire took place from the side of the Russian settlement of Plekhovo", - added the SBSU.

