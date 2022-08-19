ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8986 visitors online
News Photo War
1 714 3

Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU. PHOTOS

Yesterday, August 18, the enemy inflicted fire damage using mortars, rocket and barrel artillery.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Service.

Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU 01

Krasnopillia, Myropillia, and Bilopillia of the Sumy region, and Semenivka and Novрorod-Siversky of the Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

"During the day, in four cases, the enemy shelled the territory of Bilopillia with mortars and barrel artillery, a total of 35 explosions rang out. The fire came from the Russian settlements of Volfino, Novy Put, and Obod. As a result of the morning shelling, a non-residential building and the premises of a school in one of the settlements were damaged.

See more: About 100 "arrivals" have been recorded in Sumy region in 24 hours, - RMA. PHOTOS

Twice a day from the Russian settlement of Sluchevsk, the enemy's rocket and barrel artillery covered the territory of the Novhorod-Siversky with fire, in total, more than two dozen approaches were recorded," the report states.

Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU 02

It is noted that 3 mines of 120 mm caliber, which the Russians released from the area of the Russian settlement of Lokot, exploded in the territory of Semenivka in the morning.

"After lunch, the occupiers from Vysokye fired 82-mm mortars at the outskirts of one of the settlements of the Krasnopillia, about a dozen explosions rang out. In the afternoon, 120-mm mortar shells covered one of the settlements of the Myropillia, two dozen parishes were counted. The fire took place from the side of the Russian settlement of Plekhovo", - added the SBSU.

Read more: Rashists twice shelled Chernihiv region with mortars and MLRS, - OC "North"



Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU 03
Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU 04
Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU 05
Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU 06
Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU 07
Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU 08
Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU 09
Russians continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU 10

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1285) shoot out (14859) Sumska region (1461) Chernihiv region (308)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 