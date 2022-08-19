Russian troops shelled Bakhmut: two people killed, one wounded - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

An elderly man and woman died as a result of enemy shelling in the town of Bakhmut on Friday, August 19. Another elderly woman was also wounded and hospitalized.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook by State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region.

It is noted that the fire, to which rescuers were called, occurred as a result of shelling by Russian invaders of Bakhmut.

"Upon arrival at the site of the call it was established that as a result of the shelling on the territory of a private home is burning outbuildings. At 10:15, the fire was extinguished. As a result of the shelling, elderly people - a man and a woman - were killed," the department reported.

See more: Avdiivka and Bakhmut are under massive shelling by Russian troops. Last day, occupiers attacked 18 settlements of Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

It was also added that the rescuers received information from the police that as a result of this shelling was wounded a woman born in 1951, who was hospitalized in a medical facility.

Seven personnel and a unit of equipment were involved from the Main Department.





