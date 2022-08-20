During day, occupiers shelled more than 20 residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia region, - Police. PHOTOS

The occupiers shot exclusively at objects of civil infrastructure in villages and cities.

According to the communications department of the Zaporizhzhia region Police, over the past day, the police received 29 reports of attacks by Russian servicemen on residents of the village of Shevchenkivske and the village of Komyshuvakha of the Zaporizhzhia district, the towns of Orikhiv and Hulyaipole, the village of Zaliznychny, as well as the villages of Mala Tokmachka and Yurkivka of the Polohy district.

The occupiers shot exclusively at objects of civilian infrastructure. As a result, residential private and multi-apartment buildings suffered significant destruction. Some of the apartments are uninhabitable from direct rocket hits.

The buildings that were covered by the shock wave also suffered significant destruction. Windows and doors were broken in them, walls were gutted, yards, fences, outbuildings, and parked cars were destroyed.

Every fact of an armed attack by an aggressor country is documented by the police. The collected materials were handed over to the SSU in the Zaporizhzhia region for the opening of criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".





