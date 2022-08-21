Occupiers hit Zelenodolsk community with "Hurricanes", 6 people were injured, - Lukashuk. PHOTO

Occupant artillery "arrivals" were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the occupying forces continue to shell the territory of the region with "Hurricanes". Recorded "arrivals" in the Zelenodolsk territorial community in Kryvy Rih district.

Earlier, as a result of shelling, six people were injured, one of them was a child. There is also damage to residential buildings and a kindergarten building. Currently, additional information is being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that several units of enemy equipment, which were used to shell cities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, were destroyed.

