Occupiers hit Zelenodolsk community with "Hurricanes", 6 people were injured, - Lukashuk. PHOTO
Occupant artillery "arrivals" were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the occupying forces continue to shell the territory of the region with "Hurricanes". Recorded "arrivals" in the Zelenodolsk territorial community in Kryvy Rih district.
Earlier, as a result of shelling, six people were injured, one of them was a child. There is also damage to residential buildings and a kindergarten building. Currently, additional information is being clarified.
Earlier it was reported that several units of enemy equipment, which were used to shell cities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, were destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password