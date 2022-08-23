Racists fired at warehouses of agricultural company in Kharkiv region, security guard was injured, - Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces continue to shell the territory of Kharkiv and the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor's Office.

"On August 22, around 09:30 p.m., the Russian military launched a rocket attack on the Chuhuiiv region. Greenhouses were burning in the village of Stara Hnylytsia. At 06:00 a.m., the occupiers shelled Korobochkino: a fire broke out in a private house with an area of 90 square meters and farm buildings. At 05:00 a.m., shelling of Andriivka, the Izium district, was recorded: warehouses of an agricultural company were damaged. The security guard was injured," the message reads.

Also, at around 07:00 a.m., the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation shelled the Kyiv district of the city of Kharkiv. An enemy projectile hit the territory of a private home.

There are no military facilities on the specified territories.

