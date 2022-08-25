ENG
Satellite detected fires near Zaporizhzhia NPP - mass media. PHOTOS

The satellite detected fires near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar, temporarily occupied by Russia.

It is reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Radio Svoboda.

Satellite detected fires near Zaporizhzhia NPP - mass media 01

In the pictures available to "Schemes" one can see fires in the woods near the nuclear power plant, as well as smoke above the ash dump of the Zaporizhzhya TPP, which is located next to the Zaporizhzhya NPP. Because of the shelling by the Russian army, according to Energoatom, there was the first complete shutdown of Zaporizhzhya NPP from the power grid in the plant's history.

A Planet Labs satellite detected smoke above the ash pan of the Zaporizhzhya thermal power plant on August 24.

Satellite detected fires near Zaporizhzhia NPP - mass media 02

Satellite images of August 24 also show fire spots in the forest near Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Satellite detected fires near Zaporizhzhia NPP - mass media 03

Read more: Zaporizhzhia NPP was de-energized due to shelling

Author: 

fire (680) Enerhodar (81) Zaporizhia NPP (456)
