Zaporizhzhia NPP was de-energized due to shelling

According to information from the operating organization of Energoatom, on August 25 at 12:12 a.m., as a result of hostilities in the area where the Zaporizhzhia NPP is located, the Dniprovska PL-750 kV overhead line was disconnected.

Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, informed about this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, as a result of this event:

▪️ power unit No. 5 of the "Zaporizhzhi NPP" VP was disconnected from the network with the subsequent activation of the emergency protection;

▪️ power unit No. 6 of the "Zaporizhzhia NPP" VP was transferred to supply its own needs.

At 12:29 p.m., after the PL-750 kV "Dniprovska" overhead line was restored, power unit No. 6 of the "Zaporizhzhia NPP" VP was connected to the network.

At 2:14 p.m., the PL-750 kV "Dniprovska" overhead line was disconnected again.

As a result of this event, power unit No. 6 of Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the network, with the subsequent activation of emergency protection.

The de-energization of power unit No. 6 of Zaporizhzhia NPP is also confirmed by the State Inspectorate of Nuclear Regulation.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhya NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.