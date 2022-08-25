Taiwan handed over 800 Revolver 860 drones to Ukraine - Bild. PHOTO

According to Bild, Taiwan transferred 800 Revolver 860 short-range bombers to Ukraine.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Liga.

The drone is capable of carrying up to eight mortar charges and dropping them one by one on command. The range of this UAV is about 20 km, a distance it can cover in 40 minutes when fully loaded.

Information about the possibility of supplying Ukraine with a batch of Revolver 860 first appeared in the media a few days ago, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Read more: It is worth continuing to provide military support to Ukraine until Russian Federation stops the war, - Johnson