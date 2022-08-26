Several officers and commanders of Russian army were liquidated in Ukraine. PHOTOS
Several Russian officers were killed in the war on the territory of Ukraine.
ZSU officer Anatoly Shtefan (Stirlitz) reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"The commander of the tank battalion, Major Vasiliy Lushnikov, took a ``step of goodwill'' - he officially de-Nazified and demilitarized," Shtefan wrote.
The mercenary from Russia, lieutenant Tonkikh Vasily "Magadan", also "denazified". It is also known that the company commander, Captain Oleksandr Prokhorov, Senior Lieutenant Oleksiy Popov, Lieutenant Dolaan Dongak, "Zampolit" of the 114th Ussuriysk motorized rifle regiment, Major Pavlo Apanovych, and Lieutenant Colonel Serhiy Privalov, were liquidated.
