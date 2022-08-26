ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11519 visitors online
News Photo War
2 156 4

Consequences of morning attack of firecrackers on building of chemical technical school in Sloviansk, - SES. PHOTOS

Today, August 26, the Russian occupation forces attacked Sloviansk. The building of the Sloviansk Chemical-Mechanical Technical College was destroyed.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the SES.

"Slovyansk is under enemy fire again. As a result of the morning shelling, the building of the Slovyansk Chemical and Mechanical Technical College was destroyed, and a fire broke out. Upon arrival at the scene of the fire, the rescuers of the Slovyansk Garrison found that the roof was burning and the two-story building covering an area of more than 300 square meters was on fire. m. The fire was successfully extinguished at 11:25 a.m.," the message reads.

Watch more: AFU struck Antoniv Bridge. VIDEO

Consequences of morning attack of firecrackers on building of chemical technical school in Sloviansk, - SES 01
Consequences of morning attack of firecrackers on building of chemical technical school in Sloviansk, - SES 02
Consequences of morning attack of firecrackers on building of chemical technical school in Sloviansk, - SES 03

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Donetska region (3658) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (758) Slov’yansk (239)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 