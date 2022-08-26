Consequences of morning attack of firecrackers on building of chemical technical school in Sloviansk, - SES. PHOTOS
Today, August 26, the Russian occupation forces attacked Sloviansk. The building of the Sloviansk Chemical-Mechanical Technical College was destroyed.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the SES.
"Slovyansk is under enemy fire again. As a result of the morning shelling, the building of the Slovyansk Chemical and Mechanical Technical College was destroyed, and a fire broke out. Upon arrival at the scene of the fire, the rescuers of the Slovyansk Garrison found that the roof was burning and the two-story building covering an area of more than 300 square meters was on fire. m. The fire was successfully extinguished at 11:25 a.m.," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password