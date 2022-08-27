ENG
At night, Russians attacked Sloviansk. Private house burned down, - Mayor Lyakh. PHOTOS

On the night of August 27, Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Lyakh.

"Saturday, August 27. Unfortunately, the city was shelled again at night. There were flights in the area of the railway station. A private house burned down there. On Yaroslav the Wise Street, a warehouse of ceramic products was hit," the message says.

At night, Russians attacked Sloviansk. Private house burned down, - Mayor Lyakh 01
At night, Russians attacked Sloviansk. Private house burned down, - Mayor Lyakh 02

It is noted that there was no information about the victims.

