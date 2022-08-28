ENG
At night, Russian invaders again launched rocket attack on Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh. PHOTOS

On the night of August 28, the Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on the city of Sloviansk, the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Sloviansk RMA, Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.

At night, Russian invaders again launched rocket attack on Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh 01

"Sloviansk was shelled again at night. The central part was damaged by the rocket attack: infrastructure and high-rise buildings on Vasylivska, Lozanovicha, Yaroslav the Wise streets," the message says.

It is noted that there are no injured or dead.


At night, Russian invaders again launched rocket attack on Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh 02
At night, Russian invaders again launched rocket attack on Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh 03
At night, Russian invaders again launched rocket attack on Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh 04

