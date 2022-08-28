At night, Russian invaders again launched rocket attack on Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh. PHOTOS
On the night of August 28, the Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on the city of Sloviansk, the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Sloviansk RMA, Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.
"Sloviansk was shelled again at night. The central part was damaged by the rocket attack: infrastructure and high-rise buildings on Vasylivska, Lozanovicha, Yaroslav the Wise streets," the message says.
It is noted that there are no injured or dead.
