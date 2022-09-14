At night, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk again. PHOTOS
Tonight, Russian troops once again shelled Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region.
The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"Again the nighttime shelling of Kramatorsk, again the private sector. No victims, but there is the destruction of homes," Honcharenko wrote.
