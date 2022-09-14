ENG
At night, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk again. PHOTOS

Tonight, Russian troops once again shelled Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region.

The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Again the nighttime shelling of Kramatorsk, again the private sector. No victims, but there is the destruction of homes," Honcharenko wrote.

At night, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk again 01
At night, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk again 02
At night, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk again 03

Author: 

Kramatorsk (274) shoot out (13068) Donetska region (3658) Honcharenko (72)
