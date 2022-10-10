ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9151 visitors online
News Photo War
41 436 138

Consequences of attack of ruscists on center of Kyiv. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling of Kyiv, 5 people are known to have died.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to police data.

"At the moment, special services are working at the sites of the shootings. Currently, 5 dead and 12 injured are known. Law enforcement officers are providing public safety and security at the scene throughout the entire territory of the capital.

"Rescuers, doctors and investigative teams documenting the consequences of the shelling are working at the places where the rockets hit," the message reads.

Read more: Explosions are heard in Kharkiv (updated)

Consequences of attack of ruscists on center of Kyiv 01
Consequences of attack of ruscists on center of Kyiv 02
Consequences of attack of ruscists on center of Kyiv 03
Consequences of attack of ruscists on center of Kyiv 04
Consequences of attack of ruscists on center of Kyiv 05

Author: 

Kyyiv (2041) shoot out (13051) police forces (1534)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 