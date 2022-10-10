Consequences of attack of ruscists on center of Kyiv. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling of Kyiv, 5 people are known to have died.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to police data.

"At the moment, special services are working at the sites of the shootings. Currently, 5 dead and 12 injured are known. Law enforcement officers are providing public safety and security at the scene throughout the entire territory of the capital.

"Rescuers, doctors and investigative teams documenting the consequences of the shelling are working at the places where the rockets hit," the message reads.

