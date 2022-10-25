Sicheslav paratroopers continue to destroy enemy and his equipment. PHOTOS
Servicemen of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade continue to inflict maximum damage on the Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
"Enemy equipment is destroyed, the occupants are dead... Sicheslav paratroopers continue to inflict maximum damage on the Russian invaders, confidently stepping forward!" - the message reads.
