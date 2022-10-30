Enemy launched rocket attack on Druzhkivka, - RMA. PHOTOS

At night and in the morning, the Russians fired at areas of the front from Mariinka to Lyman in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, in the middle of the night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Druzhkivka, hitting the territory of the school and private houses. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

"The Donetsk direction. In the Mariinka district, there was a lot of noise in Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka. In Avdiivka, there were isolated flights. In the Ocheretyn community, 1 person was injured in Pervomaiske," the head of the region informs.

According to him, 2 houses were damaged in the Horliv direction in Toretsk. In Bakhmut, 2 people were injured, 4 high-rise buildings, 4 private houses, and an administrative building were damaged. In the Soledar district, the shelling of Vasiukivka, Rozdolivka, Paraskoviivka, and Bakhmutsky was recorded.

2 houses were damaged in the Lysychansk direction in Lyman, shelling of Torske and Zarichne continues. Siversk was subjected to artillery fire and airstrikes. Serebrianka and Dronivka also came under fire.

"It is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region!" - Kyrylenko says.









