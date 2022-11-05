"Judge" from occupied Yevpatoria, who contributed to new deportation of Crimeans to Siberia, was exposed - SSU. PHOTOS

The security service continues to systematically expose traitors and collaborators who are in the temporarily captured areas of our state. As a result of multi-stage investigative and operational actions for cooperation with the Russian Federation, suspicion was reported to two more high-ranking officials.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

As noted, among them is a former judge from the temporarily occupied Crimea. After the capture of the Ukrainian peninsula, he voluntarily joined the invaders. For this, they appointed him the so-called "judge of the Yevpatoriya city court".

According to the SSU, while in the "post", the enemy henchman made illegal decisions regarding the forced deportation of local residents to remote regions of the Russian Federation, including Siberia.

"He imposed "court" sentences for allegedly violating the current "laws" of the aggressor country. Thus, the "judge" of the occupying body grossly violated Ukrainian legislation and international humanitarian law. Based on the collected evidence, SSU investigators notified the perpetrator of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the message reads.

In addition, the employees of the Security Service exposed another collaborator who is hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of Southern Ukraine. He turned out to be the former deputy chief of the Kherson customs office, who supported the invaders after the capture of part of the region.

Subsequently, he agreed with the aggressors' proposal to head the "tax service of the Kherson region".

"It has been established that the former deputy chairman of the regional council, deputy-collaborator Vitaly Bulyuk, who was appointed by the enemy as the "first deputy head" of the local occupation administration, provided him with appropriate "protection," the SBU added.

According to the investigation, his "protégé" organized the illegal collection of "taxes" in favor of the Russian Federation, and also contributed to the raiding of Ukrainian enterprises that refused to cooperate with the aggressor.

Currently, the perpetrator is suspected under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In the course of operational actions, the Security Service established the location of both enemy henchmen, documented their criminal activities and is conducting complex measures to bring the culprits to justice.

The investigation was carried out by the SSU of Crimea and Kherson region together with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor's Office of Crimea and Sevastopol and the Kherson region Prosecutor's Office.