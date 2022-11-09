Occupiers hit Novovoskresenske in Kherson region, residential building was hit, there are victims. PHOTOS

Last night, the occupiers attacked the village of Novovoskresenske, Kherson region.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The village of Novovoskresenske, Kherson region, was destroyed by the Russians this night. They just hit a residential building, as a result of which 1 person died, 1 person was injured," the report says.

Read more: Russians continue looting and destroying civilian infrastructure of occupied Kherson region, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff





