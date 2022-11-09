SSU ensures transfer of Ukrnafta to state ownership. PHOTOS

Employees of the Security Service are taking preventive measures to prevent destabilization of the work of one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine and to ensure its transfer to state ownership in working condition.

The Security Service reminded that a few days ago a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held, after which the National Securities and Stock Market Commission decided to ensure the forced alienation of shares issued by PJSC Ukrnafta into state ownership.

"Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security are checking information about the multimillion-dollar evasion by the company's management from paying the mandatory excise tax for 2022. Information about possible violations to increase profits during the production of fuel is being checked separately," the message says.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a notice of suspicion of the company's management is being prepared under Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code (evasion of taxes, fees).

Earlier it was reported that the work of the central office of "Ukrnafta" was blocked by armed men.

