Occupants started digging trenches in Northern Crimea. PHOTOS

Russians started digging trenches in Northern part of temporarily occupied Crimea. Satellite images were published online.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to OSINT specialist Benjamin Pittet in Twitter.

"I think this news will surprise you. Russia is digging new trenches in the North of Crimea," he wrote.

Pittet added that Russians are preparing trenches near the Chongar checkpoint between Kherson region and the peninsula. They were also found near Armyansk in the North-Western part of Crimea.

According to him, the occupants are building defensive positions throughout the Northern part of the Autonomous Republic.

It should be reminded that today, on November 9, the commander of the Russian occupation troops in Ukraine Sergey Surovikin said that the Russian command decided to withdraw its soldiers from Kherson to the Dnipro left bank.

