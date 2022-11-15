ENG
Consequences of enemy shelling of Bilopillia of Sumy region. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian shelling of Bilopillia of the Sumy region, the houses of civilians were damaged.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the head of the Sumy RMA, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Damaged houses, broken cars, destroyed commercial buildings. The Russians sent such "hello" to the Bilopillia district from the very morning. There was significant destruction in one of the border villages. The enemy shelled this area with mortars. There were 20 explosions," Zhyvytsky said.

According to him, we currently know of two badly damaged houses of local residents, as well as a garage, a shed, and a car.

"People were not injured. The details of the shelling are being clarified.

Consequences of enemy shelling of Bilopillia of Sumy region 01
Consequences of enemy shelling of Bilopillia of Sumy region 02
Consequences of enemy shelling of Bilopillia of Sumy region 03
Consequences of enemy shelling of Bilopillia of Sumy region 04
Consequences of enemy shelling of Bilopillia of Sumy region 05

