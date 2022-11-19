Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian concentrations on Kinburn Spit and near Oleshky, - OC "South". PHOTOS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the concentrations of Russian occupants on the Kinburn Spit and near Oleshky.

This was stated in summary of operational command "South", reports Censor.NЕТ.

The military say that the enemy is defending the left bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson region, equipping fortifications with deepening into the territory of the region, as well as redeploying units to the maximum distance from the zone of Ukrainian artillery.

Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine performed 33 firing tasks - the area of concentration of manpower, weapons and equipment of the Russians was hit on the Kinburn Spit. From there, the occupants fired at port tugs and grain barges in the Dnipro-Bug estuary.

"The area of the enemy's manpower, weapons and equipment concentration on the Kinburn Spit was hit. It was from there that the occupants fired at port tugs and grain barges in the Dnipro-Bug estuary. 7 Rashists and 2 units of armored vehicles were demilitarized, the base was destroyed," the statement reads.

7 Russians, two units of vehicles and armored vehicles, as well as a base were destroyed.

On the left bank of the Dnipro, the enemy's preliminary losses amounted to 26 people and two tanks near Oleshky.