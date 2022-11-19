Zelensky and Sunak honored memory of Ukrainian defenders. VIDEO&PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak, who is in our country on a visit, honored the memory of Ukrainian defenders and inspected the exhibition of destroyed Russian equipment.

The leaders laid flowers at the Wall of Memory of those who died for Ukraine near Mykhailo Zlatoverkhi Monastery and honored the memory of Ukrainian soldiers with a moment of silence.

The Prime Minister of Great Britain also installed a lamp to the memorial sign to the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933, located on Mykhailivska Square.





After that, Zelensky and Sunak inspected the exhibition of destroyed military equipment of the Russian occupiers, which was deployed on Mykhailivska Square.