SSU conducts security measures in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, - Press center. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine conducts counter-intelligence (security) measures on the territory of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a reference to the press center of the SSU.

As noted, these measures take place jointly with the National Police and the National Guard within the framework of the SSU's systemic work to counter the subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine.

In particular, given the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the risk of committing terrorist acts, sabotage, and hostage-taking is increasing, especially in places with a large concentration of citizens.













Therefore, these measures are carried out for:

- preventing the use of the Lavra as a center of the "Russian world";

- verification of data on the use of UOC premises for hiding sabotage and intelligence groups, foreign citizens, storing weapons, etc.;

- protection of the population from provocations and terrorist acts.

With the direct participation of church representatives, law enforcement officers:

- conduct an inspection of the territory and premises of the Lavra to identify prohibited items;

- carry out checks on persons on the territory of the Lavra regarding their involvement in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine.

"All actions take place within the limits of the current legislation. We emphasize that in its activities the SSU adheres to the principle of impartiality towards the activities of any religious denomination and respects the right of every citizen to freedom of worldview and religion, as defined by the Constitution of Ukraine," the message reads.

Also remind that earlier the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, said that the incident with the glorification of "Russian peace" in the Lavra will not remain without an appropriate reaction.

"Those who, in the conditions of a full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, are waiting for the "awakening of Mother Russia" should understand that this harms the security and interests of Ukraine and our citizens. And we will not tolerate such manifestations," the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, said.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the Main Department of the SSU in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.