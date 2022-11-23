ENG
Enemy targeted fire and rescue unit in Bakhmut, - SES. PHOTOS

The occupiers have once again targeted one of the fire and rescue units of the Donetsk region.

Yesterday evening, as a result of artillery shelling of the city of Bakhmut, a shell hit the facade of the 47th fire station. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service. 

As a result of the shelling, the personnel were not injured, 3 civilians were injured (men born in 1986, 1979, and 1969). The rescuers provided medical aid to the injured and transported them by ambulance to a medical facility in the city of Bakhmut.

Enemy targeted fire and rescue unit in Bakhmut, - SES 01
Enemy targeted fire and rescue unit in Bakhmut, - SES 02
Enemy targeted fire and rescue unit in Bakhmut, - SES 03
Enemy targeted fire and rescue unit in Bakhmut, - SES 04

Debris damaged the passenger glass of the fire truck, 3 window openings, and the lining of 3 entrance gates of the unit building.

