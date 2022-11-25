Zelensky visited Vyshhorod damaged by Russian missile shelling. VIDEO&PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited city of Vyshhorod, which was damaged by Russian missiles.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was announced in Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Vyshhorod. The damaged four-storey residential building is a result of missile terror of our people by Russia. We provide all necessary assistance to the affected residents, in particular to meet their housing needs," the statement reads.

Also, the President noted that "he had visited the Points of Invincibility that had already started working in the city.

Together we will be able to pass this difficult path for our country. We will overcome all challenges and will definitely win".







