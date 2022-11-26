ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8069 visitors online
News Photo War
7 882 4

Consequences of enemy attack on Dnipro. PHOTOS

The police work at the site of a rocket attack in the city of Dnipro.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, as a result of hitting houses in the private sector in the Amur-Nyzhniodniprovsky District, there are victims.

"On November 26, the enemy targeted residential buildings of civilians in the city. So far, it is known about 7 destroyed apartments in the private sector. A fire broke out at the site of the hit. All specialized services are working at the scene of the crime. Law enforcement officers are carefully recording the crimes of the Russian military," the message says.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson region destroyed hangar with equipment belonging to occupiers. VIDEO

Consequences of enemy attack on Dnipro 01
Consequences of enemy attack on Dnipro 02
Consequences of enemy attack on Dnipro 03

As noted, on the afternoon of November 26, explosions rang out in Dnipro.

Author: 

explosion (1616) Dnipro (668) shoot out (14849)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 