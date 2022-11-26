Consequences of enemy attack on Dnipro. PHOTOS

The police work at the site of a rocket attack in the city of Dnipro.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, as a result of hitting houses in the private sector in the Amur-Nyzhniodniprovsky District, there are victims.

"On November 26, the enemy targeted residential buildings of civilians in the city. So far, it is known about 7 destroyed apartments in the private sector. A fire broke out at the site of the hit. All specialized services are working at the scene of the crime. Law enforcement officers are carefully recording the crimes of the Russian military," the message says.

As noted, on the afternoon of November 26, explosions rang out in Dnipro.